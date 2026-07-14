The Dunkin Comrades hung on to beat the Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers 12-10 on Monday, July 13th in Farmington.

After the Comrades scored 4 runs in the top of the 1st inning the Flyers answered with 7 runs in the bottom of the 1st to lead 7-4. The Comrades scored 1 run int he 3rd and 3 runs in the 4th inning. The Flyers answered with 2 more runs in the bottom of the 4th inning to lead 9-8. The Comrades took the lead in the 5th inning, plating 3 runs to lead 11-9.

Dunkin outhit the Flyers 9-8. Both teams made 4 errors.

Lucas Rutherford led the Comrades offensively. He was 3-3 with a double and drove in 3 runs. Gavin Glanville-True and Ian Boudreau each had a pair of hits with Glanville-True driving in 1 run and Boudreau and pair of runs. Matt Turcotte and Jude Geaghan-Chavez each had a single.

Geaghan-Chavez started on the mound for the Comrades and earned the win. He pitched 4.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 9 runs, with only 1 being earned. He struck out 2 and walked 6. Alex Kearns pitched 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out and walking 1. Gavin Glanville-True earned the save, pitching the 7th inning, striking out 2 and walking 1 and allowing a hit.

Aiden Wilkins started on the mound for the Flyers. He pitched 4.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 9 runs, 8 of which were earned. He struck out and walked 6. Trevor Crosby pitched the 5th inning allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Trent Lovewell pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out and walking 2. Kaiden Longley retired the final 2 batters.

Bruce Wilcox had a single and drove in a pair of runs. Parker Smith, Jax Vienneau, Trevor Crosby, Elijah Seaberg, Killian Pillsbury, Ben Wrigley and Trent Lovewell each has a single for the Flyers.

The Comrades are 12-2. They will host the Hammond Lumber Riverdogs on Wednesday, July 15th at 7:30 p.m. at Hampden Academy.

The Flyers are 8-6. They will play the GSM Riders on Tuesday, July 14th in Sanford at 5 p.m.