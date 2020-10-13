Patriots On Track To Play Sunday

Bill Belichick said at his press conference Tuesday morning that the Patriots were on track to face the Denver Broncos this Sunday after having last week's game postponed.

ESPN's Mike Reiss confirmed Tuesday afternoon that New England was expecting players to return to Gillette Stadium Wednesday and that the team's first practice is scheduled for Thursday.

Reiss joined The Drive to discuss the latest developments with the Pats and how the NFL will go about navigating COVID-19.