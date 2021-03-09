Patriots Trading With Las Vegas For OL Trent Brown

According to a report by Ian Rappaport of NFL.com the New England Patriots are finalizing a trade with the Oakland Raiders to bring Offensive Lineman Trent Brown back to Foxborough.

• Brown left the Patriots on a 4 year 66 million dollar deal with the Raiders

• He reworked his contract to a new one year deal which allows him to be a free agent at the end of the 2021 season

• Had 2 years left on his contract with Las Vegas

• The 27 year old played for the Patriots in 2018 and won the Super Bowl with New England

• Reports indicate the teams will also swap 2022 draft picks, with New England getting a 7th rounder from the Raiders and sending a 5th rounder to Las Vegas.

Those details are still unofficial and just coming out as we talked with Alex Barth on The Morning Line about it.

We also talked some Celtics as the second half of the season begins Thursday and will the Green alter the roster with a trade move.