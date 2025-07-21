Get Ready for Patriots&#8217; Training Camp with 2 Episodes of Forged in Foxboro [VIDEO]

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots open the 2025 Training Camp on Wednesday, July 23rd in Foxboro, the 1st with Coach Mike Vrabel at the helm.

The Patriots have dropped 2 episodes of Forged in Foxboro, a behind-the-scenes look, kind of their own edition of Hard Knocks.

Here's Episode 1

And here is Episode 2

All of the Patriots' games will be broadcast on I-95 95.7.

Here is the 2025 Schedule

Preseason

  • Friday August 8 vs. Washington Commanders 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday August 16 at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m.
  • Thursday August 21 at New York Giants 8 p.m.

Regular Season

  • Sunday September 7 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 1 p.m.
  • Sunday September 14 at Miami Dolphins  1 p.m.
  • Sunday September 21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m.
  • Sunday September 28 vs. Carolina Panthers 1 p.m.
  • Sunday October 5 at Buffalo Bills 8:20 p.m.
  • Sunday October 12 at New Orleans Saints 4:25 p.m.
  • Sunday October 19 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m.
  • Sunday October 26 vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m.
  • Sunday November 2 vs. Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m.
  • Sunday November 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m.
  • Thursday November 13 vs. New York Jets 8:15 p.m.
  • Sunday November 23 at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m.
  • Monday December 1 vs. New York Giants 8:15 p.m.
  • Sunday December 7 - BYE
  • Sunday December 14 vs. Buffalo Bills 1 p.m.
  • Sunday December 21 at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m.
  • Sunday December 28 at New York Jets 1 p.m.
  • Saturday January 3 or Sunday January 4 vs. Miami Dolphins TBD
