The New England Patriots open the 2025 Training Camp on Wednesday, July 23rd in Foxboro, the 1st with Coach Mike Vrabel at the helm.

The Patriots have dropped 2 episodes of Forged in Foxboro, a behind-the-scenes look, kind of their own edition of Hard Knocks.

Here's Episode 1

And here is Episode 2

All of the Patriots' games will be broadcast on I-95 95.7.

Here is the 2025 Schedule

Preseason

Friday August 8 vs. Washington Commanders 7:30 p.m.

Saturday August 16 at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m.

Thursday August 21 at New York Giants 8 p.m.

Regular Season

Sunday September 7 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 1 p.m.

Sunday September 14 at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m.

Sunday September 21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m.

Sunday September 28 vs. Carolina Panthers 1 p.m.

Sunday October 5 at Buffalo Bills 8:20 p.m.

Sunday October 12 at New Orleans Saints 4:25 p.m.

Sunday October 19 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m.

Sunday October 26 vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m.

Sunday November 2 vs. Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m.

Sunday November 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m.

Thursday November 13 vs. New York Jets 8:15 p.m.

Sunday November 23 at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m.

Monday December 1 vs. New York Giants 8:15 p.m.

Sunday December 7 - BYE

Sunday December 14 vs. Buffalo Bills 1 p.m.

Sunday December 21 at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m.

Sunday December 28 at New York Jets 1 p.m.

Saturday January 3 or Sunday January 4 vs. Miami Dolphins TBD

