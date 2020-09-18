Patriots vs. Seahawks Preview With ESPN’s Mike Reiss

Week one is in the books. The New England Patriots are 1-0 and Cam Newton looked solid in his debut. Now, it's onto Seattle.

The Patriots departed for Seattle Friday afternoon, signifying that the NFL believes the game will be played as schedule Sunday night despite a week's worth of air quality concerns in Washington's largest city.

ESPN's Mike Reiss joined The Drive on Friday to talk about what he learned in New England's week one win vs. Miami and talk about what he expects to see as the Pats take on a Super Bowl contender.

Seattle dispatched of the Falcons 38-25 in week one, while Russell Wilson threw for as many touchdowns (4) as incompletions he had in the game. The Patriots secondary, which was stout in week 1, picking off Ryan Fitzpatrick thrice, will have to be up for the challenge again. Though, Reiss believes it's the Patriots defensive front-7 that may be key to leaving Seattle with a win Sunday night.