Pats To Honor Law At Halftime Of Jets Game [VIDEO]

The Patriots will honor their 2014 team Hall of Fame inductee Ty Law during halftime of Thursday night's Jets game. Back in August, Law became just the fourth Pats player to be picked for the hall in his first year of eligibility.

Law was a four-time All Pro selection at cornerback. He played 10 season in New England and owns the franchise record for interceptions returned for TDs, interception return yards and is tied with Raymond Clayborn for most interceptions(36).

But perhaps Law's greatest feat was getting Patriots owner Robert Kraft to do a little dancing on stage...check this out...