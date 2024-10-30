TICKET TV: Presque Isle Wildcats Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Boys&#8217; Varsity Soccer

TICKET TV: Presque Isle Wildcats Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Boys’ Varsity Soccer

Ticket/Getty

The Presque Isle Wildcats visit the John Bapst Crusaders in boys' varsity soccer on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.

The game will begin below at 6 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

TUE, 10/29/2024, 5 PM, SOCCER-G, ELLSWORTH @ HERMON
TUE, 10/29/2024, 6 PM, SOCCER-G, SKOWHEGAN @ BANGOR
WED, 10/30/2024, 6 PM, SOCCER-B, PRESQUE ISLE @ JOHN BAPST
FRI, 11/1/2024, 7 PM, FOOTBALL, OXFORD HILLS @ BANGOR
SAT, 11/2/2024, TBD, SOCCER, 1-JB BOYS 2 - BGR OR HER GIRLS
SAT, 11/2/2024, TBD, FOOTBALL, M.A. @ JOHN BAPST

*subject to change

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players

To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. 

Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums

Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season!

Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

Filed Under: John Bapst Crusaders, Presque Isle Wildcats
Categories: Articles, Boys Soccer, Exclusive Videos, High School Soccer, High School Sports, Ticket TV, Videos

More From 92.9 The Ticket