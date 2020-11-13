Previewing Patriots / Ravens (And Other Stuff)

The voice of the New England Patriots, John Rooke, joined The Morning Line to talk about being a public address announcer in a stadium with no fans.

We also discussed some of the history of how stadium announcers have changed through the years, and the Patriots and John Rooke may have been a trail blazer in the concept.

We did also look ahead to the Sunday night football game at Gillette Stadium between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens, including how the health of the Pats may come in to play or may not be as bad as the practice injury report appears.

And what about Lamar Jackson claiming defenses know what play the Ravens are going to run before they run them?

We covered all of that and more in a very fun conversation with the host of Patriots Playbook podcast.

Getty Images