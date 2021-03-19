Recapping A Busy Week For The Patriots
It has been a busy week for the New England Patriots during the "legal tampering period" and once the NFL Free Agency period started.
We chatted with Brian Phillips of SB Nation's Pats Pulpit to get a handle on these moves and what it means for New England. And where do the Patriots now fit in to the AFC and AFC East championship picture with this current lineup?
Here is a list of players inked during this past week, and that doesn't include the deal with Cam Newton last week.
TE Hunter Henry (3 years, $37.5 million)
TE Jonnu Smith (4 years, $50 million)
WR Kendrick Bourne (3 years, $22.5 million)
WR Nelson Agholor (2 years, $26 Million)
C David Andrews (4 years, )
C Ted Karras (1 year, $4 Million)
K Nick Folk (1 year, $1.225 Million)
OLB Matthew Judon (4 years, $56 million)
LB Kyle Van Noy (2 years, $13.2 million maximum)
DE Deatrich Wise (re-signed for 4 years, $30 million)
DT Davon Godchaux (2 years, $16 million)
DE/DT Henry Anderson (2 years)
DL Montravius Adams (1 year, $2.5 million)
S Jalen Mills (4 years, $24 million)
DB Justin Bethel (re-signed for 3 years, $6 million)