Recapping The Patriots Trade Deadline Deals

The Pats only made one trade, but they did claim a player off waivers, both happened to be named Isaiah, we talked about it with Ryan Spagnoli of Pats Pulpit from SB Nation.

New England sent a conditional 6th round pick in 2022 to the Miami Dolphins for 6’2”, 194 pound slot receiver Isaiah Ford in the only trade they made.

Then New England claimed Defensive Tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers from the Tennessee Titans. The 6’1” 299 pound Mack was an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee-Chattanooga last year playing 19 games in his 2 NFL seasons so far.

The Patriots also changed up their roster by putting rookie Tight End Devin Asiasi on the injured reserve list, Asiasi like other members of the Patriots organization has been dealing with the death of a close friend of his recently.

And through all of those moves, the Patriots still ended up with Stephon Gilmore, but how long will he be in a Patriots uniform Ryan Spagnoli talks about that too as we cover the roster moves of New England.

