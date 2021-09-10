Recapping The Week That Was On The Morning Line

We start the day the right way on The Morning Line, and this week our conversations ranged from Patriots, Red Sox, Truth or Throck, and National Hot Dog Day. Listen back to them all again here.

It was a short week with the Labor Day holiday to kick it off, but we put a lot of topics together.

Tuesday we talked with Kevin Payne of Rotowire to help you plan your week 1 Fantasy Football lineup and get your ready for the start of the season.

Wednesday is always Truth or Throck, another three stories from Tim, one of them he made up, and two that are completely true, and this week the topic was bad play by NFL quarterbacks.

Thursday we chatted about the Red Sox and where they stand in the American League Wild Card Playoff race, with Matt Collins from Over The Monster.

Friday we started the day by talking about National Hot Dog Day with Novio's Bistro owner Bob Cutler to find out what you should or should not put on your dog this weekend.

We wrapped up our Friday by chatting with John Rooke, the voice of Gillette Stadium and host of the Patriots Playbook podcast, about the start of the season for the New England Patriots.