Red Sox Acquire LHP Garrett Crochet from Chicago White Sox

The Boston Red Sox today acquired left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, in exchange for 4 minor leaguers: right-handed pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez, catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, and infielder Chase Meidroth

Crochet, 25, was named a 2024 All-Star enroute to making 32 starts and posting a 3.58 ERA (58 ER/146.0 IP) with 209 strikeouts, 33 walks, a 1.07 WHIP, and a .222 opponent batting average for the White Sox. Among pitchers to make at least 30 starts, he ranked first in strikeout rate (35.1%) and strikeouts per 9.0 innings (12.88), second in FIP (2.69), and third in strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.33). Crochet recorded the fifth-highest single-season average of strikeouts per 9.0 innings in Major League history (min. 30 starts), behind only Gerrit Cole (13.82 in 2019), Spencer Strider (13.55 in 2023), Randy Johnson (13.41 in 2001), and Chris Sale (12.93 in 2017).

The American League’s 2024 Comeback Player of the Year, Crochet served as Chicago’s Opening Day starter this past season after pitching exclusively in relief from 2020-23. The left-hander recorded six 10-strikeout performances in 2024, most in the AL and tied for most in the Majors. He allowed three runs or fewer in 15 consecutive starts from April 29-July 23, recording a 1.87 ERA (17 ER/81.2 IP) in that time. After earning AL Pitcher of the Month honors for June, Crochet threw a scoreless fourth inning in the All-Star Game at Globe Life Field. On September 1 against the New York Mets, he struck out each of his first seven batters faced, tying the AL record to begin a game. In his final nine starts, he struck out 47 batters and walked only three in 27.2 innings.

Selected by the White Sox in the first round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft (No. 11 overall), Crochet made his Major League debut in September 2020, becoming the first pitcher since Brandon Finnegan in 2014 to make their big league debut in their draft year. Crochet made his first Opening Day roster in 2021, missed the entire 2022 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, and appeared in only 13 games in 2023 due to a pair of stints on the Injured List. In four career Postseason outings (2020-21), he has allowed zero runs in 3.0 innings, giving up five hits with six strikeouts and one walk.