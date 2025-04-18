Red Sox Announce Roster Moves Prior to Friday April 18th’s Game with White Sox

The Boston Red Sox announced a series of roster moves prior to tonight's game with the Chicago White Sox.

Reinstated infielder Alex Bregman from the Paternity Leave List.

Recalled right-handed pitcher Hunter Dobbins from Triple A Worcester.

Optioned infielder/outfielder Nick Sogard to Triple A Worcester

Designated right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer for assignment.

Bregman was placed on the Paternity Leave List on April 16th.

Hunter Dobbins will start tonight for the Red Sox against the White Sox. He made his major league debut on April 6 earning the win against the St. Louis Cardinals. In that game he pitched 5.0 innings with 5 strikeouts and allowed 2 runs.

Sogard who was called up when Bregman went on the Paternity Leave List did not appear in the game against the Rays on Wednesday.

Fulmer pitched for the Red Sox against Tampa Bay on April 14th tossing 2.2 innings. He struck out 2 and allowed 3 runs.

Boston opens up a 7-game homestand tonight with 4 games against the White Sox followed by 3 games with the Seattle Mariners. Tonight's pregame begins at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m.