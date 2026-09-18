Roman Anthony homered and drove in three runs and the Boston Red Sox took a big step toward clinching an American League playoff spot with a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

The Red Sox, who entered Friday with a magic number of three, could secure a wild-card spot as early as Saturday.

Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda drove in runs for the postseason-bound Rays. They had won six in a row.

Anthony hit the game’s third pitch from Ian Seymour (9-7) into the right-field seats for his third career leadoff homer. Then, in the second inning, Anthony broke a 1-1 tie and drove in two more runs with a two-out single.

Jahmai Jones gave Boston a 4-1 advantage with his own solo homer to lead off the third. Caleb Durbin added two hits for the Red Sox, who own the American League’s third-best record (84-70), behind the Rays and Yankees.

Red Sox starter Ranger Suarez (8-4) threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one run with five walks and five strikeouts. He also snared Taylor Walls’ 100-mph liner in the fourth, before completing an inning-ending double play.

Tampa Bay couldn’t capitalize on multiple opportunities, including nine Red Sox walks. The Rays left the bases loaded in the sixth and ninth, when Erik Miller retired Chandler Simpson on a game-ending grounder. Tampa Bay was 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

Boston left-hander Erik Miller had his fifth save despite a shaky ninth inning, including three wild pitches and two walks.

Up next

Tampa Bay RHP Freddy Peralta (9-11, 4.67 ERA) was set to start Saturday. Boston had yet to announce a starter.