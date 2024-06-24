Red Sox Beat Reds 7-4 to Move Into Wild Card Contention [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 on Sunday to go 5-1 on their road trip and move into wild card contention, after winning 8 out of their last 10 games.

Sunday was a bullpen game, with the Red Sox using 8 pitchers for the win. Zach Kelly started for the Red Sox, and pitched 2.2 innings of 1-hit ball, striking out 3, without walking a batter. Kenley Jansen pitched the 9th inning, allowing 1 hit, and picked up his 15th save of the year. The 8 pitchers didn't walk a batter.

Jarren Duran, who has played in all of the Red Sox' 78 games, extended his hitting streak to 13 games, going 3-5. He hit his 22nd double of the season, and drove in 2 runs. He also stole a base, his 20th, of the season.

Connor Wong hit his 7th homer of the season, a 2-run shot in the 4th inning, extended his hitting streak to 13 games.

Rob Refsnyder hit his 3rd homer, a 2-run home run in the 6th inning.

Travis O'Neill went 2-4. Romy Gonzalez, playing 2nd base had a double and David Hamilton playing shortstop also had a double.

Boston is now 42-36, a season-best 6 games over .500. The Red Sox return to Fenway Park for a 6-game home series with 3 games against Toronto and 3 games against the San Diego Padres. Monday night's game against the Blue Jays begins at 7:10, with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m.