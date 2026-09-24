Sonny Gray pitched six innings to tie Philadelphia’s Cristopher Sánchez for the major league lead with his 18th victory, Andruw Monasterio drove in the only run with a sixth-inning single, and the Boston Red Sox edged Cleveland 1-0 on Wednesday night to snap the Guardians’ six-game winning streak.

It was just the fifth win in 13 games for the Red Sox, who clinched a playoff spot on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Gray (18-5) is in line to become the fourth Red Sox pitcher since 2000 to lead the AL in victories, joining Rick Porcello (2016), Josh Beckett (’07) and Curt Schilling (’04).

Gray allowed four singles, struck out three, walked one and lowered his ERA to 2.72.

Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the ninth for his 35th save of the season.

Cleveland starter Foster Griffin (15-6) gave up a run on 10 hits with seven strikeouts.

The Guardians remained one game ahead of the Chicago White Sox atop the AL Central, after Chicago lost 5-4 to Kansas City on Wednesday night. The Guardians needed a win Wednesday combined with a loss by either Texas or Houston to clinch a postseason berth.

The victory came with a price for the Red Sox when center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela left with right hamstring tightness after running out a single the same day he was activated from the injured list. He had been sidelined with a right a quad strain since Sept. 3 and made a diving headlong grab on Steven Kwan, the game’s first batter.

Jarren Duran singled leading off the sixth, advanced on a groundout and barely beat left fielder Kwan’s throw with a headfirst slide on Monasterio’s hit.

Up next

Red Sox LHP Ranger Suarez (8-4, 3.27 ERA) is slated to start the series finale Thursday. The Guardians had not named a starter.