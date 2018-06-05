Red Sox Draft Two High School Prospects [VIDEO]

With their first two picks in the MLB Draft, the Boston Red Sox went after young talent, selecting two high school players.

Picking #26 in the first round, the Sox took a corner infielder, Triston Casas, from a Florida high school.

He is 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds. Casas is 18-years-old and is committed to UMiami so there will be some negotiations to get him to turn pro. Casas projects to be a power hitter.

Picking #64 in the second round, the Red Sox again went the high school route, taking left handed hitting outfielder Nick Decker. He plays at a high school in New Jersey.

The draft continues today, picking up with round three. The Red Sox have their next pick at #100