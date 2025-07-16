The Boston Red Sox are 53-45 at the All-Star Break. They were the hottest team in Major League Baseball going in to the All-Star Break, riding a 10 game winning streak. They are currently 3rd in the AL East, 3 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, and own the 2nd Wild Card playoff spot.

It's a good time to ask your opinion as to who is the Red Sox MVP?

Wilyer Abreu - He's played in 83 games and is hitting .256 with 18 home runs and 11 doubles, driving in 52 runs.

Alex Bregman - He's played in 53 and is hitting .298. He has hit 11 home runs and 18 doubles, driving in 50 runs.

Carlos Narvaez - He's played in 73 games and become the #1 catcher. He's batting .273 with 8 homers, 18 doubles and driven in 31 runs.

Jarren Duran - He's played in 97 games and is batting .258. He's hit 8 home runs and 25 doubles and driven in 50 runs.

Garrett Crochet - He has started 20 games, and has a record of 10-4, with a 2.23 ERA. He's struck out160 in 129.1 innings.

Aroldis Chapman - He's appeared in 41 games, and has 17 saves with a 1.18 ERA. He has struck out 58 in 38.0 innings.

The Red Sox resume play with a 6 game road trip starting on Friday, July 18th They will play 3 games in Chicago against the Cubs and 3 games in Philadelphia against the Phillies. Friday's pregame starts at 1:20 with the 1st pitch at 12:20 p.m.

Get our free mobile app