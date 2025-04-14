Red Sox Open 3-game Series with Tampa Bay Rays Monday April 14

The 8-9 Boston Red Sox open a 3-game series with the 7-8 Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, April 14th. The pregame starts at 6:05 with the 1st pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Boston is 2-2 in their last 4 games and 7-5 in their last 12 games.

Boston is sending Tanner Houck (0-1 4.41 ERA) to the mound while Tampa Bay will counter with Shane Baz (1-0 1.38 ERA).

This is the 1st meeting of the season between the 2 clubs. Boston was 6-7 against the Rays in 2024. They are scheduled to meet 14 times this year.

Entering the game Kristian Campbell has reach safely in each of his first 16 career games. He passed Ted Williams yesterday for the 2nd longest career-opening base streak in Red Sox history. George "Boomer" Scott holds the record with 26 games in 1966.

Rafael Devers enters the night having played 997 games for the Red Sox. When he hits 1000 games, he will be the 31st player to do so, and will be the 12th player to appear in 1000 games before turning 29 years old. He will join

Xander Bogaerts

Bobby Doerr

Dwight Evans

Harry Hooper

Duffy Lewis

Rico Petrocelli

Jim Rice

Everett Scott

Reggie Smith

Tris Speaker

Carl Yastrzemski

In their last 7 games the Red Sox are 8-63 (.127) with runners in scoring position. Trevor Story's RBI double in the 6th inning was their 1st extra-base-hit with a runner in scoring position since April 6th.

