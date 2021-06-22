Red Sox Place Catcher Kevin Plawecki on 10 Day Injured List Recall Connor Wong

Prior to Tuesday's game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays in Florida, the Boston Red Sox placed back-up catcher Kevin Plawecki on the 10 day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

The move was retroactive to Monday, June 21st.

The Red Sox called up Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester to fill Plawecki's spot on the roster.

Plawecki was removed from Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Royals in the 4th inning. He's batting .254 with 1 home run this season and has made 18 starts at catcher.

This is Wong's 1st appearance on the active major league roster. He was acquired on February 10, 2020 as part of the Mookie Betts trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Last year he split the season between the Alternate Training Site and taxi squad.

In 16 games with Worcester this season—his first experience at the Triple-A level—he has hit .148 (9-for-61) with 1 home run, making 15 starts at catcher and one at second base. He has thrown out 7 of the 11 runners attempting to steal against him in 2021 (63.6%).

The Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays open a 3 game series with the Red Sox a half game ahead of Tampa Bay. Tuesday's night pregame starts at 6:10 on 929 The Ticket.