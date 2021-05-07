Red Sox Put Hernandez on Injured List Recall Chavis

Prior to the start of Friday night's game between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox placed Kike Hernandez on the 10-day injured list due to a right hamstring strain. To replace him on the roster, the Red Sox recalled Michael Chavis from Worcester.

Hernández, was removed from Thursday's game between the Red Sox and Detroit Tigers in the 1st inning after beginning the Red Sox' half of the frame with a double. He is batting .239 (27-for-113) with 4 home runs, 10 RBI, and a .723 OPS in 30 games this season, making 21 starts in center field and 6 at 2nd base. Hernández is slugging .516 in his last 17 games, and is 4-for-12 with 3 RBI, 3 walks and 1 hit by pitch during his current 4-game hitting streak.

Chavis is 1-for-7 with a double in 2 games for Worcester this season. He has also appeared in 1 game for Boston this season, serving as a pinch runner in the 10th inning and scoring the game-winning run in the Red Sox' 6-4 victory at Camden Yards on April 10th.

