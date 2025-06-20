Red Sox Reinstate Wilyer Abreu from Injured List – Option Kristian Campbell to Worcester

Prior to Friday night's game with the San Francisco Giants, the Boston Red Sox reinstated outfielder Wilyer Abreu from the 10-day injured list, and optioned Kristian Campbell to Triple A Worcester.

Abreu, was placed on the Injured List on June 9 with a left oblique strain. The left-handed hitter played in 2 rehab games with Triple-A Worcester, making 1 start as the designated hitter and one in right field. In 64 games for Boston this season, he has hit .245 (51-for-208) with 13 home runs and 32 RBI.

Campbell has played in 67 games this season, his Major League debut, making 54 starts at second base, 7 in center field, 1 in left field, and 1 as the designated hitter. The right-handed hitter has batted .223 (51-for-229) with 10 doubles, six home runs, 24 runs scored, and 21 RBI.

The Boston Red Sox begin play Friday in the 3rd Wild Card spot. They are in 4th place in the AL East, with a record of 39-37, 5.0 games behind the New York Yankees.

You can hear tonight's game beginning at 9:10 with the 1st pitch on 92.9The Ticket and on WDEA AM 1370.

Get our free mobile app