Red Sox Set Roster Ahead of Opening Day with the Rangers
The Boston Red Sox made a series of moves to set their 26-man Opening Day Roster ahead of this afternoon's Opening Day with the Texas Rangers.
- Selected infielder/outfielder Kristian Campbell and left-handed pitcher Sean Newcomb to the active Major League roster.
- Placed outfielder Masataka Yoshida on the 10-Day Injured List (retroactive to March 24) due to right shoulder labral repair.
- Placed right-handed pitcher Brayan Bello on the 15-day Injured List (retroactive to March 24) with a right shoulder strain.
- Placed right-handed pitcher Kutter Crawford on the 15-day Injured List (retroactive to March 24) with right patellar tendinopathy.
- Placed right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito on the 15-day Injured List (retroactive to March 24) with a left hamstring strain.
- Placed right-handed pitcher Liam Hendriks on the 15-day Injured List (retroactive to March 24) with right elbow inflammation.
- Placed left-handed pitcher Chris Murphy on the 60-Day Injured List due to recovery from left UCL surgery.
- Placed left-handed pitcher Zach Penrod on the 60-Day Injured List with a left elbow sprain.
- Optioned infielder/outfielder Nick Sogard to Triple-A Worcester on March 26.
The Red Sox’ 2025 Opening Day Roster is below.
BOSTON RED SOX ACTIVE ROSTER (26)
Pitchers (13): Brennan Bernardino, Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman, Cooper Criswell, Garrett Crochet, Richard Fitts, Tanner Houck, Zack Kelly, Sean Newcomb, Justin Slaten, Greg Weissert, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Wilson
Catchers (2): Carlos Narváez, Connor Wong
Infielders (5): Alex Bregman, Triston Casas, Rafael Devers, David Hamilton, Trevor Story
Outfielders (3): Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, Rob Refsnyder
Infielder/Outfielders (3): Kristian Campbell, Romy Gonzalez, Ceddanne Rafaela
10-DAY INJURED LIST (1)
Outfielders (1): Masataka Yoshida
15-DAY INJURED LIST (4)
Pitchers (4): Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks
60-DAY INJURED LIST (3)
Pitchers (3): Chris Murphy, Zach Penrod, Patrick Sandoval
Garret Crochet will take the mound for the Red Sox Thursday afternoon with the pregame beginning at 3:05 and 1st pitch at 4:05 p.m.
Here's the Opening Day lineup