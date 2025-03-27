Red Sox Set Roster Ahead of Opening Day with the Rangers

The Boston Red Sox made a series of moves to set their 26-man Opening Day Roster ahead of this afternoon's Opening Day with the Texas Rangers.

Selected infielder/outfielder Kristian Campbell and left-handed pitcher Sean Newcomb to the active Major League roster.

Placed outfielder Masataka Yoshida on the 10-Day Injured List (retroactive to March 24) due to right shoulder labral repair.

Placed right-handed pitcher Brayan Bello on the 15-day Injured List (retroactive to March 24) with a right shoulder strain.

Placed right-handed pitcher Kutter Crawford on the 15-day Injured List (retroactive to March 24) with right patellar tendinopathy.

Placed right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito on the 15-day Injured List (retroactive to March 24) with a left hamstring strain.

Placed right-handed pitcher Liam Hendriks on the 15-day Injured List (retroactive to March 24) with right elbow inflammation.

Placed left-handed pitcher Chris Murphy on the 60-Day Injured List due to recovery from left UCL surgery.

Placed left-handed pitcher Zach Penrod on the 60-Day Injured List with a left elbow sprain.

Optioned infielder/outfielder Nick Sogard to Triple-A Worcester on March 26.

The Red Sox’ 2025 Opening Day Roster is below.

BOSTON RED SOX ACTIVE ROSTER (26)

Pitchers (13): Brennan Bernardino, Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman, Cooper Criswell, Garrett Crochet, Richard Fitts, Tanner Houck, Zack Kelly, Sean Newcomb, Justin Slaten, Greg Weissert, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Wilson

Catchers (2): Carlos Narváez, Connor Wong

Infielders (5): Alex Bregman, Triston Casas, Rafael Devers, David Hamilton, Trevor Story

Outfielders (3): Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, Rob Refsnyder

Infielder/Outfielders (3): Kristian Campbell, Romy Gonzalez, Ceddanne Rafaela

10-DAY INJURED LIST (1)

Outfielders (1): Masataka Yoshida

15-DAY INJURED LIST (4)

Pitchers (4): Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks

60-DAY INJURED LIST (3)

Pitchers (3): Chris Murphy, Zach Penrod, Patrick Sandoval

Garret Crochet will take the mound for the Red Sox Thursday afternoon with the pregame beginning at 3:05 and 1st pitch at 4:05 p.m.

Here's the Opening Day lineup