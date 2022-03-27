Red Sox Smash 4 Home Runs Beat Tampa Bay 5-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox snapped their 3-game losing streak beating the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday afternoon, March 26th, as the Red Sox went long-ball, belting out 4 home runs in the win.

Rafael Devers led the way, smashing 2 home runs, the 1st, a solo shot in the 1st inning. The 2nd homer, his 3rd of the season, came on his next at-bat, a solo home run int he 3rd inning. Both were hit off Rays' starter Corey Kluber.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a 2-run home run in the 2nd inning, off of Kluber, driving it to right-center field.

Kike Hernandez hit his 2nd home run of the season, a solo home run in the 5th inning

Michael Wacha started for Boston, pitching 4 innings. He allowed 4 hits and 2 runs, striking out 1. He didn't want a batter.

Phillips Valdez closed out the game, pitching the final 3 scoreless innings, striking out 4 and walking 2.

Boston is now 7-3. They play Minnesota on Sunday afternoon, with Garrett Whitlock scheduled to start for Boston. The pregame starts at 1 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 1:05.

The Red Sox open the 2022 Regular Season on Thursday, April 7th in New York, against the Yankees.

