Red Sox Swept The Yanks In NY For The First Time In A Decade

The Red Sox came from behind again Sunday night (as they did Saturday) to take all three games from the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

Al Nahigian of Couch Guy Sports talks Sox with us, and are the Red Sox and Yankees actually good this season?

We cover that and how Boston is going to get better with an addition on the way this summer.

What is that addition?

We discuss it in our Red Sox Monday on The Morning Line, and you can listen to it again here.

