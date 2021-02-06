Red Sox to Live-Stream Truck Day Monday February 8th 1:30 p.m.

Most people don't look forward to Mondays. But, if you are a Boston Red Sox fan, you can't wait for THIS Monday! You see Monday, February 8th is Truck Day!

Hope springs eternal, and Red Sox fans know that Truck Day is the day that all the equipment gets loaded from Fenway Park and driven down to Fort Myers, Florida and JetBlue Park, for the start of Spring Training!

This will be the 24th straight year that Milford native Al Hartz will drive the 53-foot truck, which will carry an assortment of baseball equipment and supplies, including:

20,400 baseballs

1,100 bats

200 batting gloves

200 batting helmets

320 Batting Practice tops

160 white game jerseys

300 pairs of pants

400 t-shirts

400 pairs of socks

20 cases of bubble gum

60 cases of sunflower seeds

The loading process for the Red Sox equipment truck will begin around 7 a.m. with an estimated departure time of 2 p.m.

This year, to help control the spread of COVID-19, fans are asked not to gather at Fenway Park. Instead Red Sox fans are encouraged to watch the 30-minute special, starting at 1:30 p.m. hosted by Red Sox radio broadcaster Will Flemming. The show will feature live interviews with Red Sox players and coaches, including newly acquired right-handed pitcher Garrett Richards, and bench coach Will Venable.

You can watch it on the Red Sox Facebook Page as well as on the Red Sox Twitter Page

You can listen to the Red Sox Spring Training games on AM 1370 WDEA as we will be broadcasting 31 games beginning with the Red Sox-Pittsburgh Pirates game on Saturday, February 27th at 1 p.m. The 2021 season begins on Thursday, April 1st when the Red Sox will host the Baltimore Orioles. Hear every regular season game on AM 1370 WDEA.