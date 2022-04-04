Red Sox Trim Roster to 30

The Boston Red Sox trimmed their roster to 30 players after their 2-0 loss to Minnesota on Monday afternoon, April 4th. The Red Sox need to get to 28 by Thursday, April 7th when they play the New York Yankees in the Opening Game of the 2022 Regular Season.

On Monday the Red Sox made the following moves

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish was selected to the major league roster.

Left-handed pitcher Chris Sale was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right rib stress fracture.

Right-handed pitcher John Schreiber and outfielders Franchy Cordero and Rob Refsnyder were reassigned to the minor leagues.

Left-handed pitcher Jay Groome and right-handed pitcher Brayan Bello were transferred from Triple-A Worcester to Double-A Portland.

There are still 2 non-roster invitees that the Red Sox will have to clear room for on the 40-man roster if they are to make the club. They are Travis Shaw, infielder and Hansel Robles, right hand pitcher.

The Red Sox will play the Twins Tuesday afternoon in the final Spring Training game at 1:05 p.m.

The Red Sox open the Regular Season on Thursday, April 7th in New York against the Yankees. Hear the pregame starting at 12:05 p.m. and first pitch at 1:05 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket

Get our free mobile app