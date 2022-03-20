Red Sox Win 4th In a Row Beat Orioles 3-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox won their 4th straight Spring Training game, beating the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Sunday afternoon, March 20th.

Tanner Houck went 2.2 innings in his 1st start of the Spring, allowing 1 hit, and 1 run. He struck out 2 and walked 3.

The Red Sox scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Christian Arroyo drove in the 1st run with a RBI double

That was followed by Xander Bogaert's double off the left field wall, driving in Arroyo

JD Martinez, making his 1st start of the Spring, drove in Boston's 3rd run with a single

Meanwhile Jackie Bradley Jr. picked up his 1st outfield assist of the Spring, gunning down Kevin Gutierrez at the plate

The Red Sox will take on the Atlanta Braves on Monday, March 20th. The pregame starts at 1 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 1:05 p.m. Hear the game on 929 The Ticket

The Red Sox open the regular season on Thursday, April 7th in New York against the New York Yankees