UMaine Head Field Hockey Coach Josette Babineau joined Chris Popper for the UMaine Field Hockey Coach's Show on August 3rd.

Coach Babineau is getting ready to welcome returning and 5 new players this week. She talked about the NCAA lawsuit that might allow graduating players from the Class of 2026 an extra year, and plans for the preseason.

The UMaine Field Hockey schedule should be released later this week. They do have preseason games starting on August 21st and their 1st game of the season will be on August 28th at home.

Get our free mobile app