UMaine Field Hockey Coach’s Show August 3 [VIDEO]

UMaine Field Hockey Coach’s Show August 3 [VIDEO]

September 14, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

UMaine Head Field Hockey Coach Josette Babineau joined Chris Popper for the UMaine Field Hockey Coach's Show on August 3rd.

Coach Babineau is getting ready to welcome returning and 5 new players this week. She talked about the NCAA lawsuit that might allow graduating players from the Class of 2026 an extra year, and plans for the preseason.

 

The UMaine Field Hockey schedule should be released later this week. They do have preseason games starting on August 21st and their 1st game of the season will be on August 28th at home.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

Most popular girl names in the '00s in Maine

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Maine using data from the Social Security Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Black-Bear-Sports
Categories: Exclusive Videos, Maine Field Hockey, Videos

More From 92.9 The Ticket