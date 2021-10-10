Red Sox Win Game 3 Over the Rays 6-4 on Vazquez Walk-Off Homer in 13th Inning [VIDEO&PHOTOS]

The Boston Red Sox lead the best-of-5 American League Division Series 2-1 after Christian Vazquez hit a 2-run homer in the bottom of the 13th inning to give the Red Sox a 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday night, October 10th.

Vazquez's walk-off homer was his 1st homer since September 1st, and the 1st walk-off homer since Manny Ramirez's in Game 2 of the 2007 American League Division Series against the Angels.

Nathan Eovaldi started for Boston and went 5 innings. He allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 8 and walking 1 He retired 13 of the 15 batters he faced after allowing a 2-run home run to Austin Meadows in the 1st Inning.

The Red Sox then followed with 6 relief pitchers.

Josh Taylor got 2 outs in the 6th inning.

Ryan Brasier retired 3 batters

Austin Davis retired the last batter of the 7th inning

Hansel Robles allowed 2 runs on 3 hits in the 8th inning retiring 2 batters to allow Tampa to tie the score 4-4

Garrett Whitlock retired the last out in the 8th and then pitched the 9th inning, striking out 3.

Then the Red Sox turned it over to Nick Pivetta, who was scheduled to pitch Monday's game. He tossed a scoreless 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th inning, to earn his 1st postseason win. He struck out 7 and walked 1, allowing 3 hits. Pivetta has thrown 140 pitches since Thursday in 3 appearances

Kike Hernandez was 3-6 with a RBI single in the 3rd inning and a solo homer in the 5th inning.

Kyle Schwarber was 3-5 and began the game with a solo home run, his 2nd of the postseason. His homer was the 4th leadoff homer in Red Sox postseason history. The last payer to do so was Dustin Pedroia in game 1 of the 2007 World Series against Colorodo

Christian Arroyo was 3-5 with a double.

For Tampa Bay, Wander Franco continued to be a thorn in the Red Sox' side. He was 2-6 and hit a solo homer in the 8th inning.

Austin Meadows was 2-4 and hit a 2-run homer in the top of the 1st inning to give Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead.

The Red Sox and Rays will play Game 4 on Monday, October 11th at 7:07 p.m. The pregame starts at 6:07 p.m. With the win, the Red Sox can win the American League Division Series. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA.

