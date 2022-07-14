Register Now for the 14th Annual Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish

For 13 years, Wayne's Wiffle for a Wish has raised $144,700 for Make a Wish of Maine. This year's Tournament, the 14th Annual will be held on Saturday, August 20th and it's time to register!

There will be 4 Divisions this year.

Open Division - The Top Level, the most competitive where rivalries are born!

Classic Division - A step below the Top Level

Executive Division - Perfect for businesses/organizations that want a team building experience and to have fun.

Youth Division - For those 11-15 year olds.

Teams can be up to 7 players. Games are played with a pitcher and 3 fielders.

Registration now through the end of July is $100 per team for the Open, Classic and Executive Division and $50 per team for the Youth Division. Registration increases to $120 for the Adult Divisions after August 1st and to $60 for the Youth Division after August 1st.

Everyone is assured of at least 3 games in pool play. The Top 2 Teams out of the Pool Play in the Classic, Executive and Youth Division will play for the Finals. In the Open Division up to 24 teams will play in single knockout playoffs after pool play.

To register please email Wayne Harvey at wayneharveywiffleball@hotmail.com or message him through the Event Facebook Page. He will need Team Name, Roster (up to 7 people) and Contact Info.

Businesses who wish to be sponsors can email Wayne

The Tournament starts at 8 a.m. and will continue under the lights on August 20th until an Open Division champion is crowned.

Last year, the Tournament was able to write Make a Wish of Maine a check for $18,700! The average cost to complete a wish is $7,000.

The Master Batters have won 6 out of the last 7 years! Can you dethrone them?

