Rene Saggiadi is the head of the Red Sox Baseball Operations in Europe, based in Italy. Rene was living his best life until March 8th, when the country went into a full lock down to counteract the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first part of a three part conversation, we get to know Rene and how he came to develop a love for baseball while living in countries where the game's popularity was close to non-existent.