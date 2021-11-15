Rodríguez, Tigers Reach $77M, Five-year Contract
A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a $77 million, five-year contract.
The agreement is subject to a successful physical, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was contingent on the medical tests.
Rodríguez was 13-8 with a 4.74 ERA in 31 starts and one relief appearance for the Boston Red Sox this year. The 28-year-old Rodríguez was 1-1 in three postseason starts.
