Former Orono Star Ruth White Wins 3rd Race in a Row at UNH

Former Orono Star Ruth White Wins 3rd Race in a Row at UNH

Photo Ryan Moran via UNH

Former Orono High School Star Ruth White continued her impressive run at the University of New Hampshire, winning her 3rd Cross Country Race in-a-row for the Wildcats.

Running in the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, hosted by Lehigh University, White finished with a time of 20:29.4 in the 6 kilometer race.  She was 12.1 seconds in front of her nearest competitor, a huge margin in a competitive cross country race.

There were 340 runners and 8 teams competing.

White and UNH will compete in the New England Championship in Contoocook, New Hampshire on Friday, October 10th.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

7 Maine Restaurants Over 90 Years Old

Gallery Credit: Sean McKenna

Categories: Articles

More From 92.9 The Ticket