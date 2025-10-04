Former Orono High School Star Ruth White continued her impressive run at the University of New Hampshire, winning her 3rd Cross Country Race in-a-row for the Wildcats.

Running in the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, hosted by Lehigh University, White finished with a time of 20:29.4 in the 6 kilometer race. She was 12.1 seconds in front of her nearest competitor, a huge margin in a competitive cross country race.

There were 340 runners and 8 teams competing.

White and UNH will compete in the New England Championship in Contoocook, New Hampshire on Friday, October 10th.

