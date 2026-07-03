The Dunkin Comrades improved to 5-2 on the season with a 8-1 win over Lincoln Lumber at Mattanawcook Academy on Thursday, July 2nd in American Senior Legion action.

The Comrades held Lincoln to just 3 hits. Oliver Mattei started on the mound and pitched 3.1 innings, picking up the win. He didn't allow a hit. He gave up 1 run, walking 9 and striking out 4. Aiden Oullette closed out the game, pitching the final 3.2 innings. He gave up hits and struck out 6, walking 2.

Gavin Glanville-True had a triple and drove in a run. Oullette helped himself at the plate, with a double and run batted in. Ian Boudreau had a pair of hits, including a double and run batted in. Matt Turcotte had a double and drove in a pair of runs. Thomas Fournier had a single. Jonah Ellis was 2-3.

Isaac Ritchie, Austen Jipson and Carter Osnoe each singled for Lincoln.

Owen Wilson started on the mound and pitched 4.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 5 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 8 and walked 3. Avery Jordan retired a batter, allowing a run, walking a batter. Osnoe closed out the game pitching the final 2.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, striking out 3 and walking 1.

Lincoln is now 2-5. They will play the Trenton Acadians on the road in a doubleheader on Friday, July 3rd with games at 5 p.m and 7:30 p.m.

The Comrades, now 5-2 will host the CM Hurricanes on Monday, July 6th at 7 p.m.