Sale Picks Up His 1st Win Since 2019 in Win at Worcester
Chris Sale picked up his 1st win since August of 2019, when the Worcester Woo Sox defeated the Buffalo Bisons 4-2 Saturday afternoon in front of a sold-out Polar Park.
Sale is expected to make 1 more rehab start for Worcester, likely on August 5th before rejoining the Red Sox. He may possibly start for Boston on Tuesday, August 10th when the Red Sox start a 6 game homestand, with 3 games against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Red Sox begin Sunday a half game out of 1st place against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox and Tampa Bay play the final game of the 3-game series Sunday night. Hear the pregame starting at 6:08 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:08 p.m. on 929 The Ticket