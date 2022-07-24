Sluggers Outlaws Orange Win Maine State Softball 16U Class B State Championship
Congratulations to the Slugger's Outlaws Orange Team that won the16 and Under Class B State Championship in Augusta on Sunday, July 24th.
The Outlaws had to fight their way through the Loser's Bracket before winning the State Title Sunday afternoon in Augusta.
The Team was coached by Dave Horner, assisted by Scott Young. Team members included
- Grace Horner - MDI
- Paige Johnson - Ellsworth
- Jaida Case - Machias
- Brooke Smith - Woodland
- Paidyn Cashman - Narraguagus
- Julia Young - PVHS
- Jayden Tripp - Bucksport
- Lily Stelline - John Bapst
- Laurali Parker - Hampden Academy
- Laura Stewart - Brewer
- Olivia Bragdon - Orono
- Lexi Stratton - Brewer