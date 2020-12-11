So Now What? Recapping The Pats Loss At The Rams

The Patriots stayed in LA and after blowing out the Chargers 45-nothing, New England was on the wrong side of a rout to start Week 14 of the NFL season when they were handled by the Rams.

We talked about the game and some issues that came from it about the team with Pat Lane of SB Nation's Pats Pulpit.

The New England Patriots scored just three points, and managed only 220 yards of offense, 62 coming in the second half as the LA Rams rolled past the Pats in the Thursday Night NFL Game 24-3

• Jared Goff ran for a score and threw for another for the Rams

o Goff only threw for 137 yards (16/25 passing) 1 TD, 1 INT

• Cam Akers ran for 171 yards, and had 2 receptions for 23 yards

o The 171 is the most rushing yards for an NFL rookie this season

o The ninth 150-yard rushing game against a Belichick-coached defense since 2000.

• Cam Newton was sacked four times, and completed 9 of 16 passes for 119 yards, and he ran 7 times for 16 yards, he also was intercepted that was returned for a touchdown

o Was benched in the 4th quarter down 24-3

o First pick six of the season Newton’s thrown

o Jarret Stidham 5-of-7 passing for 27 yards, sacked twice

• Damien Harris 11 carries for 50 yards

• New England 6-7

o Patriots have seven losses for the first time since 2002, officially ending their NFL-record streak of 17 straight seasons with at least 10 victories.

• LA Rams 9-4

Getty Images