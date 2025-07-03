It's been a tough start to the 2025 season at Speedway as Mother Nature hasn't cooperated weather-wise. However, there was a full night of racing on July 2nd, for the 2nd Wacky Wednesday night of the season.

Here are the results

Road Runner - 25 Laps

Seth Woodard - Plymouth (started 8th) Nick Bidford - Etna Dough Woodward - Plymouth Allan Rideout - Caribou Nicholas Wark - Plymouth Tim Dewitt - Dover-Foxcroft David Boulier - Bucksport Carl McIntire - Eddington Julie Ridley - Old Town Dillon Kimball - Hermon Marccus Sapiel - Bradley

Modified Enduro - 25 Laps

Zach Audet - Norridgewock (Started 4th) Kyle Willette - Winslow Derek Cook - Wilton Ryan Stilwell - Lamoine Jeffrey Burditt - Otis Erik Worster - Hamdpen Joey Doyon - Frankfort Devin Geroux - Augusta

Stars of Tomorrow - 20 Laps

Mason Silva - Hudson (Started 5th) Austin Beale - Hampden Carson Bellow - Winslow Spencer Beale - Hamdpen Drew Overlock - Franklin Ben Doucette - Skowhegan

Trucks - 25 Laps

Jesse Langley - Greenbush (Started 2nd) Richard Hardison - Waltham Shawn Chase - Monroe Mickey Godin - Hermon

Racing is scheduled for Saturday July 5th, with pits opening at 3:30, and gates opening at 5 p.m. Racing is set to begin at 7 p.m. with Street Stocks, Sport 4, CageRunners, Outlaw Midge Series, Tiger's and Limited Sportsman races scheduled.

