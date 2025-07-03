Speedway 95 July 2 RESULTS
It's been a tough start to the 2025 season at Speedway as Mother Nature hasn't cooperated weather-wise. However, there was a full night of racing on July 2nd, for the 2nd Wacky Wednesday night of the season.
Here are the results
Road Runner - 25 Laps
- Seth Woodard - Plymouth (started 8th)
- Nick Bidford - Etna
- Dough Woodward - Plymouth
- Allan Rideout - Caribou
- Nicholas Wark - Plymouth
- Tim Dewitt - Dover-Foxcroft
- David Boulier - Bucksport
- Carl McIntire - Eddington
- Julie Ridley - Old Town
- Dillon Kimball - Hermon
- Marccus Sapiel - Bradley
Modified Enduro - 25 Laps
- Zach Audet - Norridgewock (Started 4th)
- Kyle Willette - Winslow
- Derek Cook - Wilton
- Ryan Stilwell - Lamoine
- Jeffrey Burditt - Otis
- Erik Worster - Hamdpen
- Joey Doyon - Frankfort
- Devin Geroux - Augusta
Stars of Tomorrow - 20 Laps
- Mason Silva - Hudson (Started 5th)
- Austin Beale - Hampden
- Carson Bellow - Winslow
- Spencer Beale - Hamdpen
- Drew Overlock - Franklin
- Ben Doucette - Skowhegan
Trucks - 25 Laps
- Jesse Langley - Greenbush (Started 2nd)
- Richard Hardison - Waltham
- Shawn Chase - Monroe
- Mickey Godin - Hermon
Racing is scheduled for Saturday July 5th, with pits opening at 3:30, and gates opening at 5 p.m. Racing is set to begin at 7 p.m. with Street Stocks, Sport 4, CageRunners, Outlaw Midge Series, Tiger's and Limited Sportsman races scheduled.
