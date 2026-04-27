Cooper Flagg was voted Rookie of the Year for the 2025-26 NBA season. He edged his Duke teammate Kon Knueppe for the honor. VJ Edgecomb of the 76'ers finished 3rd.

It's been quite a week for Flagg. It was announced on April 24th that he would be the honorary pace car driver for the NASCAR race on May 3rd at the Texas Motor Speedway, the Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly.

Here's how Flagg, Knueppel and Edgecomb finished the regular season stat-wise

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Cooper Flagg - Dallas Mavericks

Played in 70 games

Averaged 33.5 minutes per game

Averaged 21.0 points per game (24th in League)

Averaged 6.7 rebounds per game (35th in League)

Averaged 4.5 assists per game (42nd in League)

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Kon Knueppel - Charlotte Hornets

Played in 81 games

Averaged 31.5 minutes per game

Averaged 18.5 points per game (37th in League)

Averaged 5.3 rebounds per game (69th in League)

Averaged 3.4 assists per game (69th in League)

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VJ Edgecombe - Philadelphia 76'rs

Played in 75 games

Averaged 35 minutes per game

Averaged 16.0 points per game (52nd in League)

Averaged 5.6 rebounds per game (59th in League)

Averaged 4.2 assists per game (43rd in League)

Cooper led Knueppel and Edgecombe in all statistical categories (points, rebounds and assists). He played in fewer games than either because of his ankle injury. Both Knueppel and Edgecombe are on playoff teams while the Mavericks failed to make the playoffs.

Cooper's family chimed in on his winning Rookie of the Year!