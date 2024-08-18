Suárez delivers again for the Orioles, who earn a split with a 4-2 victory over Boston

Albert Suárez delivered another scoreless start for Baltimore, and Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson homered to lift the Orioles to a 4-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday and a split of their four-game series.

Suárez (6-4) briefly returned to the bullpen following the trade deadline, but an injury to Grayson Rodriguez means the Orioles need him in the rotation again. He's gone three consecutive starts — totaling 17 2/3 innings — without allowing a run, and after losing the first two anyway, Baltimore was able prevail in this one despite being outhit 11-3.

Suárez allowed seven hits and struck out six with no walks in six innings. He fanned Tyler O'Neill on a full count after the first two batters had reached base in the fourth, and although two more reached in the sixth, the 34-year-old right-hander struck out three that inning.

“He's really professional and mature,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “He just really goes on to the next pitch really, really well because he's got a lot of years of experience here and overseas.”

Three relievers finished. Seranthony Domínguez came on with a three-run lead in the eighth and retired Romy Gonzalez on a bases-loaded popup. He allowed a one-out homer to Rob Refsnyder in the ninth but held on for his third save since being traded to the Orioles before the deadline.

The Orioles pulled within a half-game of the AL East-leading New York Yankees, who faced Detroit later Sunday. Boston dropped to 3 1/2 games behind Kansas City for the final American League wild card spot.

“Every game is a big one for us,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “We have a good team. We're in the hunt.”

Kutter Crawford (8-10) permitted three runs and two hits in 5 1/3 innings, a step in the right direction after he surrendered 26 runs in 24 innings over his previous five starts. Rutschman's solo homer opened the scoring. Then Baltimore put men on first and second with nobody out in the sixth.

Ryan O'Hearn hit a grounder to first, but when the Red Sox tried to turn a double play, shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela threw wildly to first for an error and a run came home.

Then Henderson greeted Bailey Horn with a two-run homer, his 33rd of the season.

Rafaela hit an RBI single in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: OF Colton Cowser was hit around the right wrist by a pitch in the sixth but remained in the game. It was a concerning moment for Baltimore, which recently lost All-Star 3B Jordan Westburg to a broken hand.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Start a three-game series at Houston on Monday night. Tanner Houck (8-8) takes the mound for Boston.

Orioles: Play three games in New York against the Mets. Trevor Rogers (0-2) starts for Baltimore against David Peterson (7-1) on Monday night.