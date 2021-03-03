Talking Bruins Options And Opportunities

Adam Denhard from SB Nation's Stanley Cup of Chowdah joined The Morning Line, and the intention was to preview the Bruins game against the Washington Capitals and the return of Zdeno Chara to the TD Garden to face Boston in Boston.

But we didn't start there, we started by playing the what if game, and looking at potential options for the Bruins to make a deal, and what would be put on the table to bring Jack Eichel from Buffalo to Boston.

Getty Images

We covered it all from what has been rumored, what it would take, and would you make this deal or that one?

We did talk Bruins and Capitals too.

Listen to it all again here.