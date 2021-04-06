The Countdown To The NFL Draft & The Patriots Options

There was a trade in the NFL Monday which might impact the New England Patriots plans in the upcoming draft at the end of the month.

New York Jets traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for a trio of draft picks

• The Jets picked Darnold at #3 overall in 2018

• Received a 6th rounder this year, and a 2nd and 4th rounder next year from Carolina

So will that impact who Carolina drafts at number 8 or their interest in staying at 8 or making a trade for more assets? Will that impact what the Patriots have planned?

We talked about that and more with Pat Lane of SB Nation's Pats Pulpit.

Find out his thoughts about what it means by listening again here.