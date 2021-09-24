The Morning Line Week In Review

September 20th to the 24th on The Morning Line we continued to talk about the teams and programs you follow most closely. We also have some fun and provide a diversion when needed. We had some great guests and great conversations this week and if you missed any of those or want to hear them again they are all listed below.

Monday September the 20th

We recapped the Patriots week 2 win against the Jets with Mike D'Abate of the Locked_On Patriots Podcast and Sports Illustrated Patriot Maven.

Tuesday September the 21st

Each Tuesday is our Fantasy Football Report with Kevin Payne of Rotowire. We want to make sure you have the most up to date information as your waiver wire opens for your league. Find out Kevin's thoughts after the second week going in to week 3 in the NFL.

The Bruins opened up their training camp this week, so we had to find out which position and camp battles for us to focus on, and Evan Marinofsky of Bruins Beat Podcast and Turner Sports thinks a lot of the roster is pretty set in stone, but that doesn't mean there is nothing to pay attention to for the B's and their fans.

Wednesday September the 22nd

Each Wednesday morning we check in with Tim Throckmorton for a trio of stories where he makes up one but the other two are perfectly true. We just have to figure out which one is crafted by Throck. This week, he is the topic of the stories, can you determine which two are true?

Thursday September the 23rd

Sure you probably watch sports most of the weekend, but what if you want to find something else, or maybe your favorite team plays early, what will you watch then? Brandon Doyen gives us some options in our weekly Cinema Savvy. This week we get a full fall preview of what is coming to theaters.

Friday September the 24th

We wrapped up our week with a conversation about the Patriots and their week 3 opponent New Orleans with Pat Lane of SB Nation's Pats Pulpit. We also talked about the recent story of the opinions of trainer Alex Guerrero explaining why Tom Brady left New England.

We also previewed the big series between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees with the host of the Locked_On Red Sox podcast and NESN's Lauren Campbell. How important is this series? We get Lauren's opinion, and we find out what the expectations should be for the weekend.

