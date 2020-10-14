The NBA Season Is Over, What Is Next For The C’s

We recapped the success of the NBA season, and playoffs with Keith Smith of Celtics Blog, Real GM, and Yahoo Sports on The Morning Line.

Then we moved on to talk about the Boston Celtics and their off season.

With roster changes and what we saw for play in the postseason are the Celtics still a likely top four seed in the Eastern Conference for next season?

What will they be facing for challenges in the NBA's offseason?

And will any of the coaches on the Boston Celtics staff be candidates for head coaching jobs elsewhere in the league?

We cover all of that and more with Keith Smith.

