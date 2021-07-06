The Red Sox Are 22 Games Over .500, Are They Undervalued?

It is July 6th and the Boston Red Sox are 54-32 this season, that is the best record in the American League.

The Sox lead the AL East by 4.5 games over Tampa Bay, 9 in front of Toronto, and 10.5 clear of the NY Yankees.

Boston has a road record of 27-15 which is the best record in all of baseball.

Yet there are still people who are saying it is early, it's not even the All-Star break yet, Boston will come crashing back to Earth eventually.

We talked about that with Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub, and also got his thoughts on will or should Alex Cora be named the AL Manager of the Year?

We also rolled through other Boston sports headlines clicking through the Celtics, and Patriots primarily.

Listen to our conversation again here.