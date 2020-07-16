Thursday July 16th, Headlines and Highlights

Our tour around the world of sports gets you caught up with all you need to start your day the right way.

We start with details about changes to the college sports landscape because of COVID-19 including the cancellation of fall sports at the University of Southern Maine and how the field hockey programs at Husson, Thomas, and UMF are impacted by the decision of one conference.

We let you know whether or not the Patriots reached a deal with offensive lineman Joe Thuney, and how a member of the Houston Texans ended up getting arrested and charged with a felony.

The NASCAR All-Star race was in Tennessee last night and one driver won one million dollars.

The three finalists for the NHL Coach of the Year has a Bruin and a former Black Bear up for the award, we discussed that topic.

A couple of pro athletes have health issues which could prevent them from playing with their team this season, one of them decided to play but with a new piece of equipment, and another is still deciding what to do as the season approaches next weekend.

We have all of those stories, and of course we have scores from the CPBL, NPB, and KBO and we let you know how the MLS game between San Jose and Vancouver ended inside the Orlando bubble last night.

Wayne, Kevin and Jeff recap all of those stories and more in our Headlines and Highlights.