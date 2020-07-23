Thursday’s Headlines And Highlights for July 23rd

Take a tour around the world of sports with Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff to find out all you need to know to start your day the right way on The Morning Line.

Getty Images

We have details from Major League baseball and what might happen next for the Toronto Blue Jays in their quest to find a nest for the season.

Getty Images

There are college sports notes from around the country including an urging from the Governor of one state to the two Division 1 universities in the state.

Getty Images

Antonio Brown went to social media again, we'll let you know what was on his mind.

2020 Pool

There are soccer notes from the MLS and the EPL

Getty Images

And of course we have the latest scores from baseball games in Japan on The Morning Line.