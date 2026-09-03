Ernie Clark forecasts Week 1 of the local football season
Ernesto's Surefire Prognostications are back for another fall on 92.9 The Ticket.
With the addition of Thursday nights to the schedule this year, take a look at who Ernie has claiming dubs in high school and local college action this weekend...
Last year: 223-45 (.832)
High schools
Thursday’s games -
Old Town 31, Orono 30
Lawrence 28, Gorham 16
Friday’s games -
Bangor 27, Massabesic 14
Camden Hills 24, Messalonskee 23
Cony 35, Fryeburg Academy 14
Skowhegan 20, Mt. Blue 19
Brewer 21, Belfast 12
Oceanside 22, Hampden Academy. 21
Hermon 27, Foxcroft Academy. 20
Gardiner 22, Nokomis 14
Leavitt 32, Medomak Valley 18
John Bapst 21, Madison 20
Oak Hill 14, MCI 12
Wells 29, Winslow 27
Stearns 32, Dexter 14
Bucksport 28, Ellsworth 12
Washington Academy 18, Houlton 16
Mount Ararat 27, MDI 26
Cheverus 24, Westbrook 16
Bonny Eagle 30, South Portland 20
Saturday’s games -
Freeport 26, Mattanawcook Academy 24
Waterville 16, Mount View 14
Colleges
Saturday’s games -
Appalachian State 27, Maine 17
Husson 31, Framingham State 21
Mass. Maritime 28, Maine Maritime 10