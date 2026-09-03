Ernesto's Surefire Prognostications are back for another fall on 92.9 The Ticket.

With the addition of Thursday nights to the schedule this year, take a look at who Ernie has claiming dubs in high school and local college action this weekend...

Last year: 223-45 (.832)

High schools

Thursday’s games -

Old Town 31, Orono 30

Lawrence 28, Gorham 16

Friday’s games -

Bangor 27, Massabesic 14

Camden Hills 24, Messalonskee 23

Cony 35, Fryeburg Academy 14

Skowhegan 20, Mt. Blue 19

Brewer 21, Belfast 12

Oceanside 22, Hampden Academy. 21

Hermon 27, Foxcroft Academy. 20

Gardiner 22, Nokomis 14

Leavitt 32, Medomak Valley 18

John Bapst 21, Madison 20

Oak Hill 14, MCI 12

Wells 29, Winslow 27

Stearns 32, Dexter 14

Bucksport 28, Ellsworth 12

Washington Academy 18, Houlton 16

Mount Ararat 27, MDI 26

Cheverus 24, Westbrook 16

Bonny Eagle 30, South Portland 20

Saturday’s games -

Freeport 26, Mattanawcook Academy 24

Waterville 16, Mount View 14

Colleges

Saturday’s games -

Appalachian State 27, Maine 17

Husson 31, Framingham State 21

Mass. Maritime 28, Maine Maritime 10