Tigers clinch AL playoff berth with 2-1 win over Red Sox. Detroit’s division hopes still alive

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Jamhai Jones hit a two-run single to rally Detroit from an early deficit, and the Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the American League playoffs.

Less than 24 hours after the Red Sox sealed their postseason berth, the Tigers claimed at least a wild card. Detroit still could win the AL Central title but needs a victory Sunday at Boston and a Cleveland loss to Texas.

Kyle Montero and four relievers held Boston to seven hits. Tyler Holton (6-5) got four outs for the win and Will Vest pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

The Tigers (87-74) led the division by 14 games in July and still held a 9 1/2-game lead on Sept. 11 before losses in 12 out of 14 games dropped them into a tie with Cleveland (86-74). The Guardians, who were in fourth place and 15 1/2 games back on July 8, are 17-4 since Sept. 5 and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker against Detroit after winning their season series.

Key moment

With two on and two out and one run already in, David Hamilton sent a checked-swing blooper toward left field, but Detroit shortstop Javier Báez made a leaping catch to save a run.

Key stat

Red Sox rookie Connelly Early (1-2) gave up a leadoff single to Jones before retiring the next 13 batters. The 25-year-old lefty, making his fourth career start, allowed two runs and four hits in five innings.

Up next

The Red Sox are expected to go with a bullpen game Sunday in the regular-season finale. Detroit had ace Tarik Skubal (13-6) lined up for that game but will save him instead for the postseason opener Tuesday.

